WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $293,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after acquiring an additional 425,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after buying an additional 1,380,263 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $111.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.24.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

