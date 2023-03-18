WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.5 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $812.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.