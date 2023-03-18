WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.5 %
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $812.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile
