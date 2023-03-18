Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) by 152.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Price Performance

DTOC opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

About Digital Transformation Opportunities

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

