Western Union (NYSE:WU) Shares Gap Down to $10.77

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $10.25. Western Union shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 1,412,342 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.

Western Union Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 137.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Western Union by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also

