Wrapped Everscale Hits One Day Trading Volume of $67,392.12 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $161.35 million and $67,392.12 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,078,133,108 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,738,293,552 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,078,106,478 with 1,738,266,924 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0927958 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $84,304.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

