163 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $220.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

