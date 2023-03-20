4,794 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 322,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,427,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 822,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $90,376,000 after purchasing an additional 235,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 19,668 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.73 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $161.30. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.97.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

