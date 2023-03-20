574 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after buying an additional 5,231,205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after buying an additional 5,216,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after buying an additional 4,591,715 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $50.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $205.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

