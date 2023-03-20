639,193 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 639,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,903,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 78,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $80.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.