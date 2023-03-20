957 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
NYSE:ELV opened at $463.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.89.
Elevance Health Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevance Health (ELV)
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
- Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
- The Worst Could be Behind for Adidas After CEO Change
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.