957 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $463.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.89.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.