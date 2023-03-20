Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,763 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $66,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after acquiring an additional 319,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Down 1.2 %

ACN opened at $250.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.95.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

