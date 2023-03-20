Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

