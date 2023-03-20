Accuvest Global Advisors Grows Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 30,362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 234,698 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.76.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

