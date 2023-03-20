Accuvest Global Advisors Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 2.1% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $120.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

