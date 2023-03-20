Accuvest Global Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 559.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,305.00.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,201.15 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,143.01 and a 200-day moving average of $977.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

