Accuvest Global Advisors Takes $1.33 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 139,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $123.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.16. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.