Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $288.39 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $292.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.71.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

