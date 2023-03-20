Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 1.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $120.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

