Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 287,762 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9,922.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,762 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Cadence Design Systems worth $46,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 37,915 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $8,758,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,187,567.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $8,758,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,187,567.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,147 shares of company stock valued at $58,743,929 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $206.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $209.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.