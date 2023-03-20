Ardevora Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,672 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $62,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 70.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after purchasing an additional 567,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $242.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

