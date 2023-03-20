Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,745 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $51,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $329.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

