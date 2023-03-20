Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $43.81 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,554 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Airbnb worth $43,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $121,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,066,863 shares of company stock worth $256,807,889. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.5 %

ABNB opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average is $107.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

