Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $67.82 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,105 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $67,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

ADP opened at $213.22 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

