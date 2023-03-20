Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $48.52 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 411,214 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

COP stock opened at $94.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

