Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,674 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $41,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.87. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

