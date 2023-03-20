Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,107 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.17% of Fastenal worth $45,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.