Ardevora Asset Management LLP Makes New $46.30 Million Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 144,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $294.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.23.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

