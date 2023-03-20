Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,289,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174,951 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $70,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after buying an additional 5,151,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CSX by 183.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after buying an additional 3,112,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $45,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

