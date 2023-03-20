Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 34,912 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $72,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in Visa by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 33,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Visa by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 18,065 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $217.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $408.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

