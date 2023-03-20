Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 203,524 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,524 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $112,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $180.13 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

