Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 905,685 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,346,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 905,685 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $90,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.