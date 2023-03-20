Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 176.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,342 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.32% of Workday worth $136,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Workday by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Workday by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Workday by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Workday by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $188.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.90 and its 200 day moving average is $164.26. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $248.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $233,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,068 shares in the company, valued at $21,035,897.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,803 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

