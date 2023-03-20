Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,291,963 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Boston Scientific worth $114,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,866,000 after buying an additional 7,258,993 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,604 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $47.95 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,182 shares of company stock worth $5,432,674. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.