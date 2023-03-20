Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $269.55 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 898.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.0% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of Activision Blizzard worth $269,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI opened at $78.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average of $75.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

