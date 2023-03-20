Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,575 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Raytheon Technologies worth $106,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.75 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

