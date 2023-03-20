Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,026 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $93,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $72.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

