Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $221,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,440.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,630.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,432.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,083.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

