Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,865 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $213,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $329.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.87 and its 200 day moving average is $341.70. The stock has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

