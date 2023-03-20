Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 30,848 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,229,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,848 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $100,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,802,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 267,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $45.87 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74.

In other news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

