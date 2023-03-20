AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,398,000 after acquiring an additional 434,979 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.25) to £130 ($158.44) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($123.10) to £119 ($145.03) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

