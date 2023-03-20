AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,497 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 124,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 86,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 38,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.13 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

