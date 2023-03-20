Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 1,250 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Harrington Investments INC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Analog Devices by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $185.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,195 shares of company stock worth $2,697,723 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.