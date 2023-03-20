Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 73 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $190.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.71. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

