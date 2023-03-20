Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,173,676,000 after acquiring an additional 351,136 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,518,117,000 after acquiring an additional 316,416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 565,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.0 %

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

ABT opened at $97.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.