Bath Savings Trust Co Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $359.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

