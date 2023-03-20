Bath Savings Trust Co Has $6.29 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Shares of LLY opened at $329.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

