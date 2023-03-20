Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 556,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,170,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,669 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $259.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

