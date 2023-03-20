Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $229.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O'herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

