Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 462 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $72.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

