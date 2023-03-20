Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 615 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $80.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.31. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.